Mumbai: A fierce fire broke out on the 27th floor of a multi-storey building located in Shiravane MIDC, Navi Mumbai on Monday. Emergency services rushed to the scene as smoke billowed from the high-rise, with the cause of the fire remaining unclear at this point. Efforts are currently underway in Mumbai to bring the situation under control, with firefighters battling the blaze. The affected building has been evacuated, and authorities are taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety of residents and surrounding areas.

Details regarding the extent of damage and any potential casualties in the fire at Mumbai are still awaited as rescue operations continue.

Watch the Fire in Mumbai's Multi-Storey Building

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Fire broke out on the 27th floor of a multi-storey building in Shiravane MIDC, Navi Mumbai. The cause of the fire is not clear. Efforts to douse the fire underway. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/tu7kipyG3k — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2024

This is a breaking news, more details awaited…