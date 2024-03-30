Updated March 29th, 2024 at 23:23 IST
Massive Fire Breaks Out at Warehouse in West Bengal's Nadia, Rescue Operation Underway
A fire broke out at a warehouse storing electrical equipment in Nadia. Four fire tenders are at the spot; dousing operations are underway.
Reported by: Digital Desk
Fire breaks out at warehouse in West Bengal's Nadia | Image:ANI
Published March 29th, 2024 at 23:23 IST
