New Delhi: A massive ruckus broke out in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House on Monday after the BJP councillors staged protest seeking immediate formation of the standing committee.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led municipal administration called a special session of House of councillors on Monday to hand over all powers of the standing committee to the house till the time a panel is constituted.

“A special house meeting to hold discussion on to vest the power of standing committee to the house till the formation of the standing committee and to discuss and decide issues relating to de-sealing at local shopping centres will take place on Monday,” as per the information shared by MCD.

However, the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) termed the move illegal, demanding that the elections for the standing committee be held immediately. The opposition BJP said that the proposal was invalid, unconstitutional and the house can never take over the committee’s powers.

Several BJP councillors chanted ‘Jai Shree Ram’ slogans with placards on their hand, which read, “Don't kill the constitution.”

The 18-member standing committee is one of the most powerful bodies of the civic body as it controls the purse strings of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

