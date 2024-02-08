Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 11th, 2024 at 15:28 IST

Mehbooba Mufti Meets With Accident in Anantnag

Mehbooba Mufti Meets With Accident in Anantnag

Digital Desk
Mehbooba Mufti Meets With Accident
Mehbooba Mufti Meets With Accident | Image:Republic TV
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir’s former Chief Minister and PDP President, Mehbooba Mufti met with an accident on Thursday. Mufti, however, escaped unhurt in the mishap which took place in the Sangam area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Her driver has received a minor injury in his leg. Police officers reached the spot and Mufti proceeded safely towards her destination Khanabal to meet the fire victims. 

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Mufti's daughter and Media Advisor Iltija Mufti said, "Ms Mufti’s car met with a terrible accident enroute Anantnag today . Thanks to the grace of god she & her security officers escaped unhurt without any serious injuries".

"Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti's vehicle met an accident at Sangam Bijbehara in South Kashmir on National Highway when she was en route to Boat Colony in Anantnag to meet families affected by a recent fire," said an official of J&K Police.

PDP Vice President Hamid Choudhary has also confirmed that Mehbooba Mufti and security officials have not received any serious injury in the accident.

Published January 11th, 2024 at 14:55 IST

