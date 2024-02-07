BREAKING: Missing Son of Delhi ACP Dead, Body Yet to be Recovered

Advertisement

New Delhi: In yet another gruesome case, a 26-year-old man, who had gone missing was allegedly killed and his body disposed of in a lake. The deceased has been identified as Lakshya Chauhan, son of an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP). Lakshya had gone to Rohtak to attend a wedding ceremony with his friends and did not return.

Lakshya was killed and his body was disposed off far away from Delhi. The police are yet to recover the body. Meanwhile, 1 person has been detained in connection with the case. Officials said he is being interrogated.

The boy's father is the ACP in the Special Staff of Outer North District in Delhi Police. The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained, with both the police and the family keeping tight-lipped about the potential reasons.

