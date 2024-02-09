Advertisement

New Delhi: The Central government will present the ‘white paper’ against the Congress-led UPA government on February 10. The White Paper proposed by the BJP-led NDA government is aimed at highlighted the economic mismanagement of the UPA government during 2004-2014.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the 'white paper' to highlight the country's poor economic condition when the Congress-led UPA left power, as often charged by the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and how the incumbent dispensation brought the turnaround. Sitharaman will table it in both Houses- Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha.

The ongoing Budget session of Parliament is being extended by a day till Saturday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said, with the government set to table the 'white paper' comparing the state of the Indian economy before and after 2014, when the BJP came to power defeating the Congress.



