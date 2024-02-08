BREAKING: MS Dhoni Receives Invitation to Attend ‘Pran Pratishtha’

Advertisement

New Delhi: Cricketer MS Dhoni on Monday has been invited to the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. Earlier, former Indian Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar received an invitation to attend the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Temple on January 22nd in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Besides Sachin, the Ram temple trust has invited 7,000 people including Virat Kohli, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, billionaire industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani and 3,000 other VVIPs to the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple.

Actors Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia, who played the roles of Lord Ram in the famous TV serial ‘Ramayan’, have also been invited to the ceremony. The families of kar sevaks killed in the police firing in Ayodhya, saints, priests, shankaracharya, religious leaders, former civil servants, retired Army officers, lawyers, musicians and Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awardees have also been invited.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the ceremony at the Ram Temple on January 22. The event has garnered significant attention, with several VVIP guests from India and abroad receiving invitations to participate in the auspicious occasion in Ayodhya.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahotsav.

A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised, in which thousands of devotees will be fed. Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate thousands of devotees, who are expected to arrive in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh for the grand consecration.

According to the Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust, arrangements will be made for 10,000-15,000 people. Local authorities are gearing up for the anticipated surge in visitors around the grand ceremony and are in the process of implementing enhanced security measures and making logistical arrangements to ensure a smooth and spiritually enriching experience for all attendees.