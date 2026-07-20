Bhopal Tragedy: 4-Year-Old Killed After Car Runs Over Her While Buying Chocolates, Horror Caught on CCTV

Bhopal: A tragic road accident claimed the life of a four-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal district after a four-wheeler ran over her in Lalaria village under the Bairasia police station limits. The accused driver fled the scene immediately after the incident.

According to police, the young girl had gone to a nearby shop with her elder sister to buy chocolates. While the elder sister had already crossed the road, the younger child was sitting by the roadside when the speeding Scorpio allegedly ran over her.

The impact proved fatal, and the child died in the accident.

The entire incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera, which is now a crucial piece of evidence in the investigation. Police are examining the footage to identify and trace the vehicle and its driver.

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Soon after the accident, the car driver fled the spot along with the vehicle. The angry villagers have demanded immediate arrest of the accused.

Bairasia police have registered a case in connection with the accident. Police said that efforts are underway to trace the absconding driver, with the CCTV footage expected to play a key role in identifying the accused.