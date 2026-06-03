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  • BREAKING: Expelled TMC MLA Ritabrata Banerjee Arrives At WB Assembly With Support Letters From 59 MLAs

BREAKING: Expelled TMC MLA Ritabrata Banerjee Arrives At WB Assembly With Support Letters From 59 MLAs

BREAKING: Expelled TMC MLA Ritabrata Banerjee, along with Sandipan Saha, arrives at the West Bengal assembly with letters of support from 59 legislators.

Moumita Mukherjee
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BREAKING: Expelled TMC MLA Ritabrata Banerjee Arrives At WB Assembly With Support Letters From 59 MLAs
BREAKING: Expelled TMC MLA Ritabrata Banerjee Arrives At WB Assembly With Support Letters From 59 MLAs | Image: X

BREAKING: Expelled TMC MLA Ritabrata Banerjee, along with Sandipan Saha, arrives at the West Bengal assembly with letters of support from 59 legislators.

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 Moumita Mukherjee
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