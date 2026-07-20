Massive Fire Engulfs Upper Floors of Jawahar Bhavan in Lucknow's Hazratganj; Firefighters on the Spot

BREAKING: A massive fire broke out on the upper floors of Jawahar Bhavan, a multi-storey government complex in Lucknow’s Hazratganj area, triggering widespread panic and chaos on Monday morning.

The incident took place at around 10 AM, shortly after state government offices in the building had opened and employees were arriving for work. Scary flames and plumes of smoke were seen billowing from the upper levels of the structure, visible from several meters away.

Upon receiving information about the blaze, fire fighters rushed to the spot. According to preliminary official reports, there are no immediate reports of casualties or injuries, as firefighters continue operations to bring the situation under control. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

(More details waited)