No Escape For Exam Cheats: 8-Year Jail, Fast-Track Court Trials, 2-Month Probe Expected In New Bill

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government is set to introduce the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 in the Lok Sabha on Monday, seeking to significantly tighten India's legal framework against paper leaks mafias and examination malpractices.

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh will move the Bill to amend the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, following which he is expected to seek its consideration and passage in the House. The need for legislation came amid nationwide outrage over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy and growing demands for stringent action against those responsible for compromising public examinations.

List of Big Changes Proposed in New Bill

The amended legislation is expected to introduce some of the toughest provisions yet against the paper leak mafia. Among the key proposed measures are:

Maximum punishment of up to eight years' imprisonment for those found guilty of paper leaks and related offences. Mandatory completion of investigation by the central agency within two months to ensure speedy prosecution. Mandatory fast-track courts with day-to-day hearings for all cases under the Act. Appeals against court judgments to be filed only within 30 days, aimed at preventing prolonged legal delays. Power to all state governments to establish fast-track courts for speedy disposal of examination-related cases.

The proposed amendments are intended to ensure swift investigation, speedy trials and stringent punishment for those involved in examination fraud.

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Lengthy Debate in Lok Sabha

According to the sources, the proposed amendments in the new bill is expected to witness an 8-10 hour debate in the Lok Sabha, with several younger MPs from the NDA slated to participate.

Among the key NDA speakers expected to speak on the Bill are: BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, Apna Dal leader Anupriya Patel, Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, LJP (Ram Vilas) MP Arun Bharti, and TDP MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu.

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MPs from the Opposition, including Trinamool Congress representatives, are also expected to participate in the discussion.

Ahead of the Bill's introduction, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju appealed to all political parties to participate in the debate, describing the legislation as a major step against paper leaks and examination malpractices.

Referring to the recent student agitation, Rijiju said that PM Modi had already announced major measures and that the government was now bringing a concrete law to tackle the issue. He urged opposition parties not to disrupt proceedings and instead join the discussion on what he described as a stringent anti-paper leak law.

While supporting action against paper leaks, Opposition leaders questioned why such legislation had not been introduced earlier.

Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav argued that stricter laws alone would not eliminate paper leaks, claiming the root causes lie in the examination process, printing stages and increasing digitisation. Congress and other Opposition parties have also sought discussions in Parliament over the alleged police action on students during the July 20 ‘Sansad Chalo’ protest over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak issue. Several adjournment motions and Rule 267 notices have been submitted in both Houses demanding debate on the matter.

The proposed amendments in the exisiting anti-paper leak bill followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of a high-powered task force on examination reforms headed by renowned Nandan Nilekani. The task force has been mandated to recommend technology-driven and structural reforms to strengthen transparency and credibility in examinations conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The developments also come after the resignation of former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, with Pralhad Joshi taking additional charge of the Education Ministry and beginning a review of its functioning.