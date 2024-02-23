Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 08:58 IST
ED Issues 4th Summons to Shahajahan Sheikh in Ration Scam Case
ED is likely to issue fresh summons to TMC leader Shahajahan Sheikh.
TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh summoned by the ED | Image:Social media/ Representational
Sandeshkhali: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued fresh summons to Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sahhjahan Sheikh in ration scam case, news agency ANI reported. The TMC leader has been summoned on February 29 at the CGO Complex, said notice sent via mail.
This is the fourth notice against Sheikh.
