Who Is Delhi's New Police Commissioner? All You Need To Know About 1994-Batch IPS Officer Anurag Kumar

Senior IPS officer Anurag Kumar has been appointed as the new Delhi Police Commissioner, replacing IPS Satish Golcha in a major law and order leadership change for the national capital.

Anurag Kumar, a 1994-batch AGMUT cadre IPS officer, is currently serving as Special Director in the Intelligence Bureau (IB). With his appointment, he takes over the top post in the Delhi Police.

Who is Anurag Kumar?

Anurag Kumar is a 1994-batch AGMUT cadre IPS officer with extensive experience in policing and intelligence. He currently serves as Special Director in the Intelligence Bureau, one of India's premier intelligence agencies. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree and has been recognised for his distinguished service over the years.

Kumar was awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service in 2010 and later received the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 2016. Anurag Kumar will be replacing IPS Satish Golcha, who had taken charge as Delhi Police Commissioner in August last year.

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