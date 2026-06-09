Who Is Sabyasachi Dutta? Former TMC MLA Arrested In Extortion Case, Joins List of Party Heavyweights Facing Legal Action

Municipal Councillor of Ward No. 31 of the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation and former Chairperson of the Corporation Sabyasachi Dutta of TMC was arrested on Monday in an alleged extortion case, adding another prominent ruling party leader to the growing list of TMC figures who have faced legal action in recent days after Suvendu Adhikari-led government took change in West Bengal.

Dutta was arrested by officers of Bidhannagar North Police Station from his residence in Rajarhat. Police said that allegations of extortion amounting to crores of rupees against Sabyasachi Dutta has been surfacing for quite some time now.

Over the years, Dutta has remained an influential face in the Bidhannagar-Rajarhat region and has played a significant role in local politics and civic administration.

His arrest now places him among several prominent former ruling party leaders and public representatives who have come under investigation or faced arrest since the change of government in the state.

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The arrest of Sabyasachi Dutta comes at a time when signs of internal discord within the Trinamool Congress have increasingly come to the forefront with 20 anti-Abhishek Banerjee TMC MLAs willing to join NDA after holding a meeting with Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav and CM Suvendu Adhikari in Delhi.

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