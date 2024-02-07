a major accident took place in Punjab’s Mukerian after a Punjab Police bus collided with a stationary truck | Image: PTI

Advertisement

Mukerian, Punjab: On Wednesday morning, a major accident took place in Punjab’s Mukerian after a Punjab Police bus collided with a stationary truck on the highway. According to reports, four policemen lost their lives and several others were left injured in the accident. The policemen were en route from Jalandhar to Gurdaspur on duty.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited.)