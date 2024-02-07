Updated January 17th, 2024 at 10:29 IST
Punjab Horror: 4 Cops Lose Lives, Several Injured in Police Bus-Truck Collision in Mukerian
Four policemen, who were en route from Jalandhar to Gurdaspur on duty, lost their lives and several others were left injured in the accident
Srinwanti Das
- India
- 1 min read
a major accident took place in Punjab’s Mukerian after a Punjab Police bus collided with a stationary truck | Image:PTI
Mukerian, Punjab: On Wednesday morning, a major accident took place in Punjab’s Mukerian after a Punjab Police bus collided with a stationary truck on the highway. According to reports, four policemen lost their lives and several others were left injured in the accident. The policemen were en route from Jalandhar to Gurdaspur on duty.
(This is a developing story. More details awaited.)
Published January 17th, 2024 at 10:19 IST
