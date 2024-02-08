Advertisement

Chandigarh: In a breakthrough, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), Punjab, in a joint operation with the central agencies has arrested a key operative of Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Singh (aka Rinda) and US-based Harpreet Singh (aka Happy Passia). The arrested accused was identified as Kailash Khichan. As per information, Khaichan was involved in cross-border weapons and drugs smuggling and was supplying the weapons to other operatives of Babbar Khalsa international (BKI).

The arrested accused has a criminal history with a number of criminal cases such as extortion, NDPS Act and Arms Act registered against him in Rajasthan and Punjab.

Advertisement

He was also wanted in Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act registered in Fazilka in September 2023.

Preliminary interrogation has revealed that Khichan, on the directions of terrorist Rinda, was supplying weapons to the associates of terrorist outfit Babbar Khalistan International (BKI) to carry out horrific crimes in the state.

Advertisement

Officials have recovered one Chinese pistol and eight live cartridges from the accused.