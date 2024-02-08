Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 13:42 IST

BIG Security Breakthrough: Punjab Police Arrests Khalistani Terrorist Rinda’s Operative

Khaichan was allegedly involved in cross-border weapons and drugs smuggling and was supplying the weapons to other operatives of Babbar Khalsa International

Amandeep Dixit
The arrested accused was identified as Kailash Khichan
The arrested accused was identified as Kailash Khichan | Image:Republic
Chandigarh: In a breakthrough, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), Punjab, in a joint operation with the central agencies has arrested a key operative of Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Singh (aka Rinda) and US-based Harpreet Singh (aka Happy Passia). The arrested accused was identified as Kailash Khichan. As per information, Khaichan was involved in cross-border weapons and drugs smuggling and was supplying the weapons to other operatives of Babbar Khalsa international (BKI).

The arrested accused has a criminal history with a number of criminal cases such as extortion, NDPS Act and Arms Act registered against him in Rajasthan and Punjab.

He was also wanted in Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act registered in Fazilka in September 2023.

Preliminary interrogation has revealed that Khichan, on the directions of terrorist Rinda, was supplying weapons to the associates of terrorist outfit Babbar Khalistan International (BKI) to carry out horrific crimes in the state.

Officials have recovered one Chinese pistol and eight live cartridges from the accused.

Published January 12th, 2024 at 12:30 IST

