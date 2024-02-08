Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 12:10 IST

Security Breach in Jammu Central Jail, Smartphone Recovered From Lashkar Terrorist

POCO smartphone has been recovered from Lashkar terrorist inside Jammu's Central Jail.

Gursimran Singh
File Photo of Jammu Central Jail
File Photo of Jammu Central Jail | Image:PTI
Srinagar: In a major security breach, a smartphone has been recovered from Lashkar terrorist inside Jammu's Central Jail. The recovered smartphone is from a Chinese manufacturer 'POCO' and is now seized by Jammu and Kashmir Police. Jammu and Kashmir Police will soon be registering the FIR in the case.

Senior official of CISF privy to development said that a smartphone has been recovered from a prisoner identified as Habib S/O Haz Sheru R/O Haria Chak in  Kathua, the same has been handed over to Jammu and Kashmir Police. "We are trying to look into this security breach that how this smartphone got inside the jail," he said.

The recovered smartphone is from a Chinese manufacturer 'POCO'

Central Intelligence Agencies have also swung into action and are looking into this security breach as terrorist got access to smartphone inside the jail that can be detrimental to security of the state. "Our teams are in touch with authorities and will carry out detailed in-depth investigation," he added.

Habib was chargesheeted by National Investigation Agency in January last year in case pertaining to interception of drone (Hexacopter) and recovery of drone (Hexacopter) and rounds of UBGL and Magnetic Bombs from near Dhalli area under the jurisdiction of district Kathua. The case was initially registered as FIR No. 114/2022 dated 29.05.2022 at PS Rajbagh, Kathua and re-registered by NIA on 30.07.2022.

NIA Investigations revealed that on directions of accused, Sajjad Gul, the Pakistani handler, the accused used to collect, receive and transport the weapons, dropped over drones, to the terrorists active in Kashmir valley for commission of terror activities in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir, as part of the conspiracy of wage war against the Government of India.

Habib was chargesheeted along with other terrorists Faisal Muneer, Mian Sohail, Muni Mohd, Rashid and Lashkar terror commander Sajjad Gul @ Sheikh Sajjad @ Sheikh Sajad by National Investigation Agency, under u/s 120B, 121A & 122 of IPC, sections 16, 17, 18, 18B, 20, 23, 38, 39 & 40 of UA (P) Act, 1967, sections 25(1)(a) & 25(1AA) of the Arms Act and sections 4 & 5 of the Explosive Substances Act.

Published January 10th, 2024 at 12:03 IST

