Updated January 31st, 2024 at 17:52 IST

7 Dead, Several Injured As Vehicle Falls Into Deep Gorge Near Bujthalan

Several people are feared dead as a bus in which they were travelling fell into a deep gorge near Baramulla's Boniyar.

Zeenat Zeeshan Fazil
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Srinagar:  At least seven people were killed and eight others were injured after a vehicle skidded into a deep gorge at Bujthalan Tatmulla on Wednesday. Authorities confirmed that the treacherous road conditions, exacerbated by recent snowfall, led to the tragic accident. “A swift response was initiated as a rescue operation was launched immediately upon receiving the distress call. Local police, alongside emergency services, worked tirelessly to navigate the challenging terrain and extract survivors from the wreckage,” said a police official.

“The road had become slippery due to snowfall, leading to the unfortunate skid off the road. Our teams are working diligently to manage the aftermath and assist the affected individuals,” he added.

All passengers (dead and injured) were immediately shifted to Government Medical College (GMC) Baramulla for advanced medical attention.

Amidst the tragedy, the voices of relatives who were travelling in the ill-fated vehicle echoed through the hospital corridors. “My heart is heavy with grief. This unforeseen tragedy has left my family shattered,” said Fayaz Ahmed.

“The road conditions were challenging and now we are left with questions about safety measures. We hope authorities investigate this thoroughly and steps are taken to prevent such tragedies in the future. No one should have to endure what our families are going through right now,” said Mumtaza Jan, a relative of the injured. 

Published January 31st, 2024 at 15:45 IST

