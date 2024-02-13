Advertisement

New Delhi: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) founder Sharad Pawar has moved Supreme Court challenging the Election Commission (EC) order declaring his nephew and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar's faction as real NCP.

Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar has already filed caveat in the apex court which means that no order would be passed by court on Sharad Pawar plea without hearing him.

The Election Commission of India's decision on February 6 came as a major blow to party supremo Sharad Pawar. The following day, Sharad Pawar's NCP faction was alotted a new name - 'Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar'.

The poll panel's decision came after the faction had submitted the following names: Sharad Pawar Congress, Mi Rashtrawadi, Sharad Swabhimani; and three symbols - 'tea cup', 'sunflower' and 'rising sun'.

Sharad Pawar on Sunday affirmed that Election Commission had "snatched" the party from the hands of its founders and gave it to others.

"The EC snatched the party from the hands of those who founded and built it and gave it to others; such a thing never happened before in the country," said Pawar, who founded the NCP in 1999 after seprating ways from Congress.