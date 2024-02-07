Advertisement

Following the grand inauguration of the Ram Temple and the magnificent Pran Pratishtha oof Rm Lalla in Ayodhya, the Karnataka government has implemented prohibitory orders in Wadi town, Kalaburagi district, after a quarrel erupted during a Lord Ram idol procession.

The prohibitory orders, enforced under CrPC section 144, will be in effect until 6 AM on January 25 as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incidents, according to police sources.

The dispute unfolded on Monday during the procession, triggered by an alleged stone-pelting incident between two groups. Police intervened to control the situation and employed 'mild' force to disperse the crowd.