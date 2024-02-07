Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 15:12 IST
Stone-pelting in Karnataka: Tension erupts in Kalaburagi over Lord Ram procession, Sec 144 imposed
The dispute unfolded on Monday during the procession, triggered by an alleged stone-pelting incident between two groups.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Following the grand inauguration of the Ram Temple and the magnificent Pran Pratishtha oof Rm Lalla in Ayodhya, the Karnataka government has implemented prohibitory orders in Wadi town, Kalaburagi district, after a quarrel erupted during a Lord Ram idol procession.
The prohibitory orders, enforced under CrPC section 144, will be in effect until 6 AM on January 25 as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incidents, according to police sources.
Advertisement
The dispute unfolded on Monday during the procession, triggered by an alleged stone-pelting incident between two groups. Police intervened to control the situation and employed 'mild' force to disperse the crowd.
Advertisement
Published January 23rd, 2024 at 15:12 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Countries With The Shortest Work Week HoursGalleries5 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.