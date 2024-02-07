Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 15:12 IST

Stone-pelting in Karnataka: Tension erupts in Kalaburagi over Lord Ram procession, Sec 144 imposed

The dispute unfolded on Monday during the procession, triggered by an alleged stone-pelting incident between two groups.

Tension in Kalaburagi
Tension in Kalaburagi | Image:PTI/File
Following the grand inauguration of the Ram Temple and the magnificent Pran Pratishtha oof Rm Lalla in Ayodhya, the Karnataka government has implemented prohibitory orders in Wadi town, Kalaburagi district, after a quarrel erupted during a Lord Ram idol procession.

The prohibitory orders, enforced under CrPC section 144, will be in effect until 6 AM on January 25 as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incidents, according to police sources.

The dispute unfolded on Monday during the procession, triggered by an alleged stone-pelting incident between two groups. Police intervened to control the situation and employed 'mild' force to disperse the crowd.

 

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 15:12 IST

