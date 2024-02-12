BREAKING: Stones Pelted at Special ‘Aastha’ Train Heading to Ayodhya

Advertisement

New Delhi: A stone was pelted on special ‘Aastha’ train at Nandurbar Station on Monday morning. The train was coming from Surat and was heading to Ayodhya. Devotees have been visiting Ayodhya in large numbers after the consecration ceremony at Ram temple on January 22. The Indian Railways had announced ‘Aastha Special’ trains to bring devotees to Ayodhya from different parts of the country.

Earlier last month, Gujarat’s first special ‘Aastha’ train to Ayodhya was flagged off by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs and local leaders from Mehsana railway station, officials said on Tuesday. Several senior BJP leaders, including Gujarat Minister of State for Forest and Environment Mukesh Patel, flagged off the train, which departed from Mehsana railway station.

This was the first special train from Gujarat to leave for Ayodhya, and more such trains are scheduled from different parts of the state to Ayodhya.



