Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 12th, 2024 at 11:17 IST

BREAKING: Stones Pelted at Special ‘Aastha’ Train Heading to Ayodhya

The Indian Railways had announced ‘Aastha Special’ trains to bring devotees to Ayodhya from different parts of the country.

Digital Desk
Stones pelted at Aastha train
Stones pelted at Aastha train | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: A stone was pelted on special ‘Aastha’ train at Nandurbar Station on Monday morning. The train was coming from Surat and was heading to Ayodhya. Devotees have been visiting Ayodhya in large numbers after the consecration ceremony at Ram temple on January 22. The Indian Railways had announced ‘Aastha Special’ trains to bring devotees to Ayodhya from different parts of the country. 

Earlier last month, Gujarat’s first special ‘Aastha’ train to Ayodhya was flagged off by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs and local leaders from Mehsana railway station, officials said on Tuesday. Several senior BJP leaders, including Gujarat Minister of State for Forest and Environment Mukesh Patel, flagged off the train, which departed from Mehsana railway station.

Advertisement

This was the first special train from Gujarat to leave for Ayodhya, and more such trains are scheduled from different parts of the state to Ayodhya. 


 

Advertisement

Published February 12th, 2024 at 11:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sidharth

Sid-Kiara Return To Bay

2 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam At Airport

2 hours ago
Ananya Panday

Ananya In LBD

2 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's Viral Fan

13 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Day Out With Fam

13 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

TBMAUJ Trend

13 hours ago
Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya Shows Off

13 hours ago
Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Out Of IICU

13 hours ago
Bipasha Basu's Daughter

Devi's Adorable Hairstyle

a day ago
Prabhudeva

Prabhudeva Dance Video

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul At Wedding Function

a day ago
Jennifer Winget

Jennifer In Monochrome

a day ago
Diaper Duty

Nikhil Learns Diaper Duty

2 days ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa's Chakki Chalasana

2 days ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Caught On Camera

2 days ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja's Airport Look

2 days ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Flaunts Formal Look

2 days ago
Tiger Shroff

Jackie-Tiger Snapped

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Hemant Soren's Plea Against ED Arrest Postponed For Hearing To Feb 27

    India News14 minutes ago

  2. Ravi Teja's Eagle Witnesses Decline At Box Office After Good Opening

    Entertainment15 minutes ago

  3. Astrotalk raises $20 million from NY-based Left Lane Capital

    Business News15 minutes ago

  4. LIVE: PM Distributes Over 1 Lakh Appointment Letters Under Rozgar Mela

    India News18 minutes ago

  5. LIC’s new product roll outs drive growth in Q3

    Business News18 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement