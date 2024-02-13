BREAKING: Tear Gas Fired at Protesting Farmers on Shambhu Border as Kisan Andolan Intensifies

Advertisement

Kisan Andolan BREAKING: The Haryana Police on Tuesday fired tear gas to disperse protesting farmers at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border as massive chaos erupted after protesters began to remove the barricades. Farmers from Fatehgarh Sahib in Punjab, rallying with their tractors, have made their way to the Shambhu border near Ambala as farmer unions, have issued a 'Chalo Delhi' call to amplify their various demands, including a law guaranteeing MSP for crops. Earlier in the day, several farmers were detained and their vehicles were seized at the border as soon they began their ‘Dilli Chalo’ march amid heavy security.

Following a second round of crucial meetings between farmer union leaders and Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Arjun Munda, held last evening, no common ground was reached, leading to a stalemate. In response, farmer leaders have decided to press forward with their march towards Delhi. Despite efforts to find consensus and resolve the ongoing issues, the discussions ended without a resolution, highlighting the deep divide between the two sides.

Speaking to Republic, DSP Jhajjar Shamsher Singh said, "Police have made preparations at the Tikri border. CCTV cameras and mics have been put...Sufficient security is there...Action will be decided according to the situation..."



Advertisement

#WATCH | Police fire tear gas to disperse protesting farmers at Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border. pic.twitter.com/LNpKPqdTR4 — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2024

Meanwhile, traffic crawled at a snail's pace in Delhi-NCR on Tuesday morning as police placed multiple layers of barricades on Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders in view of the farmers' march to the national capital.

Advertisement

Commuters had a harrowing time as they battled traffic jams, with Delhi being turned into a fortress to thwart the entry of farmers. In view of the 'Delhi Chalo' march, the police have intensified security at the city's border points with multi-layer barricades, concrete blocks, iron nails and walls of containers.

#WATCH | Heavy vehicular traffic from Noida towards Delhi on the Delhi-Noida-Delhi (DND) road, as Delhi borders are heavily guarded and barricaded to prevent protesting farmers from entering the national capital pic.twitter.com/qcOPzpejDQ — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2024

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have announced that more than 200 farmer unions would head to Delhi to press the Centre to accept their demands, including the enactment of a law to guarantee a minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

Bumper to bumper traffic was seen on Ghazipur, Singhu and Tikri borders since 7 am. "I knew about the farmers' march scheduled today and left for office an hour early from my house in Gurugram's Sector 29. Seeing the traffic situation, it seems I will reach my office in central Delhi a couple of hours late, despite starting early," said Julie Lawrance, who was stuck in the jam for at least an hour.

Advertisement

A traffic police officer, while noting that over two lakh people travel between Delhi and Gurgaon each day during working hours, advised people to use the Metro services. At the Ghazipur border, only two vehicles were able to pass at a time with barricades lined up on half of the key stretch connecting Noida and Delhi.

Near the Ghazipur border, the police had blocked the link roads and vehicles moved in a single queue. Another commuter, Kritika Sharma, said she had started for office at 6 am but even by 9 am, was still stuck in a jam. Both at Singhu and Tikri borders, there were long queues of vehicles due to heavy barricading and police checking.