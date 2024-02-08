Advertisement

Gadwal, Telangana: A bus caught fire while it was traveling from Hyderabad to Chittoor. The incident took place at Jogulamba Gadwal district of Telangana. One person has reportedly died in the incident, while several passengers have sustained serious injuries, informed sub-inspector, Itikyal police station, Ashok.

The incident took place at Jogulamba Gadwal district of Telangana | Image: Republic

Probe is on. More details are awaited.