Updated January 14th, 2024 at 14:45 IST
Caught on Cam: One Dead, Several Injured as Bus Catches Fire in Telangana’s Gadwal
Telangana Fire: A bus caught fire while it was traveling from Hyderabad to Chittoor; the incident took place at Jogulamba Gadwal district of Telangana
Gadwal, Telangana: A bus caught fire while it was traveling from Hyderabad to Chittoor. The incident took place at Jogulamba Gadwal district of Telangana. One person has reportedly died in the incident, while several passengers have sustained serious injuries, informed sub-inspector, Itikyal police station, Ashok.
Probe is on. More details are awaited.
