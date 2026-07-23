BREAKING: 'Those Who Harm Our Youth Won’t Be Spared': PM Modi Announces Fast-Track Courts For Exam Paper Leak Cases Amid CJP Violence

As violence continued and Delhi police personnel got brutally attacked by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protesters in the national capital, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday morning issued a strong message reaffirming the Centre's commitment to protecting students and ensuring strict action against those involved in examination paper leaks.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, “Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth.”

Announcing a major step, PM Modi said that the government has decided to establish fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks.

"We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard. This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students," the Prime Minister wrote on X.

He further warned that those attempting to destroy the future of India's youth would face strict consequences. "Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared," PM Modi asserted.

Advertisement

Day 4 of CJP-led Violence - ‘Anti-Social Elements’ Lead Unrest

The Prime Minister's remarks come as Delhi witnesses the fourth day of violence linked to the CJP's protest over the alleged NEET paper leak.

According to Delhi Police sources, the protest has now been completely hijacked by outside ‘anti-social elements’. Police sources said that anti-social elements infiltrated the crowd under the cover of students before launching sudden attacks on uniformed personnel using sharp stones and glass bottles, triggering widespread violence.

Advertisement

Additional paramilitary forces have been deployed to assist Delhi Police. Despite repeated attacks on the police personnel and continuous provocation from the violent mob, security personnel have exercised maximum restraint, focusing on protecting lives rather than retaliating forcefully.