Drones banned in Tamil Nadu's Trichy for 4 days- Check Details

Trichy: Flying of drones have been banned by the Trichy district administration ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Trichy Srirangam Sri Ranganathasamy Temple on January 20. The city administration has banned drones from January 17 to January 20 citing security reasons.

The district administration of Trichy has issued a statement warning of strict action against those held flying drones or any other object during the four days.

"The use of drones is banned in Trichy City from January 17 to January 20. Trichy District Collector Pradeep Kumar also warned of severe action against those flying drones and other objects during the Prime Minister's visit," read the statement by district administration.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu on January 19 and launch multiple development projects in the three states.

(With inputs from agencies)

