BREAKING: Two Passenger Planes Collide at Japan's New Chitose Airport, Several Flights Cancelled

The Korean Air and Cathay Pacific planes came into contact at New Chitose Airport in Hokkaido at 5.30pm local time. | Image: X

Japan: A Korean Air passenger plane collided with Cathay Pacific planes at New Chitose Airport in Hokkaido, Japan, on Tuesday around 5:30 pm local time. The mishap unfolded amidst blizzard-like conditions on the tarmac, as reported by The Sun.

The collision raises questions about the safety protocols in place during adverse weather conditions. Fortunately, initial reports do not indicate any injuries on either of the planes involved.

289 passengers onboard

The Korean Air plane carried 289 passengers, while the Cathay Pacific plane, reportedly empty, escaped unscathed.

The incident occurred against the backdrop of challenging weather conditions, with New Chitose Airport experiencing a blizzard on the day of the collision.

The region has been grappling with severe snowfall, leading to the cancellation of more than 46 flights on Tuesday alone.

Authorities are yet to determine the extent of the damage to the aircraft and the specific circumstances surrounding the collision.