New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the Tripura Government, and the Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA Motha) on Saturday signed the historic tripartite agreement to address the grievances of the tribal community in Tripura. The agreement which was signed in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi reflects efforts to promote peace, harmony, and development in the region by addressing the concerns and needs of the indigenous population.

#WATCH | An agreement is to be signed between the Government of India, Government of Tripura and the Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Tripura CM Manik Saha in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/r70tVbP9Dd — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2024

“It is a historic day for Tripura. With this agreement, we have honoured history, rectified mistakes and by accepting the present reality we have taken a step for the future. No one can change history but we can learn from past mistakes and move ahead", said Shah.

He said the Tripura Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance, popularly known as TIPRA Motha, and all tribal parties have played a constructive role and the BJP government in Tripura also worked sincerely towards this agreement.

Shah asserted that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, 11 peace and boundary settlement agreements in Northeastern states were signed.

He said the peace pact with the insurgent group National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) was signed first and this will be the last for the Northeast before going to the Lok Sabha polls.

Tipra Motha supremo Pradyot Debbarma was on a 'fast-unto-death' to demand a permanent solution to the problems of the indigenous people. Following the assurance of the interlocutors of the Central government, he came to the national capital and agreed for the pact.