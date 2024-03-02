Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 14:54 IST

'Violence Free Northeast': Historic Day For Tripura as Centre Signs Tripartite Pact With TIPRA Motha

“It is a historic day for Tripura. No one can change history but we can learn from past mistakes and move ahead", said Amit Shah.

Digital Desk
Amit Shah on INDI alliance
'Violence Free Northeast': Historic Day For Tripura as Centre Signs Tripartite Agreement With TIPRA Motha | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the Tripura Government, and the Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA Motha) on Saturday signed the historic tripartite agreement to address the grievances of the tribal community in Tripura. The agreement which was signed in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi reflects efforts to promote peace, harmony, and development in the region by addressing the concerns and needs of the indigenous population. 

“It is a historic day for Tripura. With this agreement, we have honoured history, rectified mistakes and by accepting the present reality we have taken a step for the future. No one can change history but we can learn from past mistakes and move ahead", said Shah. 

He said the Tripura Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance, popularly known as TIPRA Motha, and all tribal parties have played a constructive role and the BJP government in Tripura also worked sincerely towards this agreement.

Shah asserted that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, 11 peace and boundary settlement agreements in Northeastern states were signed.

He said the peace pact with the insurgent group National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) was signed first and this will be the last for the Northeast before going to the Lok Sabha polls.

Tipra Motha supremo Pradyot Debbarma was on a 'fast-unto-death' to demand a permanent solution to the problems of the indigenous people. Following the assurance of the interlocutors of the Central government, he came to the national capital and agreed for the pact.

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 13:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

