  • Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia Join Congress Ahead of Haryana Polls

Published 17:07 IST, September 6th 2024

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia Join Congress Ahead of Haryana Polls

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia joined the Congress party on Friday, at INC President Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in Rajaji Marg in Delhi

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia joined the Congress party on Friday, at INC President Mallikarjun Kharge's residence | Image: Republic
  • 2 min read
15:24 IST, September 6th 2024