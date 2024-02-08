Advertisement

Bengaluru Haveri Gang-rape Case Latest Update: The police have made a breakthrough in the Haveri moral policing and gang-rape case. FSL teams on Friday arrived from Davanagere to Hangal in Karnataka’s Haveri district to probe the case further. FSL teams reportedly gathered crucial evidence from the crime spot.

On Saturday, the teams found several pieces of evidence at the spot where the 26-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by seven men after thrashing her and her partner in a hotel room in Hangal of Haveri district. The police have so far arrested four people in the case. A special team has been formed to nab the three more accused. The police formed a special team to nab the accused.

Crucial Evidence Found at Shiragoda Forest

Karnataka cops and FSL teams conducted inspection at the scene of crime. During the spot inquest, the police found the victim's undergarments and clothes at the crime scene in Shiragoda forest.

The victim had claimed that the accused had raped her at three different places, some 8 km away from Hangal. The pieces of evidence found by the FSL team has been sent for lab test.

The victim in a statement had said that seven men attacked her and her partner in a hotel room and took her on a bike and raped her in a jungle at three different places. She also said that the accused pushed her out of the car near a bus stand in Hangal.

The incident came to light after a video of the assault on an interfaith couple in a hotel room went viral. The videos were allegedly filmed by the accused themselves.

Ex-CM Bommai Demands SIT Probe

Aftab, the main perpetrator, reportedly has a history of violence. Now former CM Basavaraj Bommai has alleged the Karnataka government of inaction in the matter, questioning as to why Aftab wasn’t picked up earlier. He also questioned the alleged delay in action, claiming that section 376 D (gang-rape) of IPC was not added in the case earlier. Bommai has also demanded that a special investigation team (SIT) be formed to probe the case.

NCW team to Visit Hangal

The National Commission of Women (NCW) also wrote to the Karnataka DG and IGP Alok Mohan, demanding strict action against the accused. The NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said that a team would be sent to Karnataka to probe the case.