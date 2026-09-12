BRICS Summit: Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory; Check Affected Routes

New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory in view of the BRICS Summit 2026 being held in the national capital on September 12 and 13, with traffic diversions and regulated movement to be implemented on key routes from 9:30 am to 9 pm. The Traffic Police have advised commuters to plan their journeys and allow extra travel time during the period.

Commuters have also been advised to prefer public transport, especially the Metro, wherever feasible, and follow designated diversion routes and instructions issued by traffic personnel. In a post on X, Delhi Traffic Police said, “In view of the BRICS Summit on September 12, 2026, traffic diversions and regulated movement will be implemented on key routes across Delhi from 09:30 hrs to 21:00 hrs. Commuters are advised to plan their journeys and allow extra travel time. Prefer public transport, especially the Metro, wherever feasible.”

Emergency and essential-service vehicles will be given priority passage, according to the advisory. “Follow designated diversion routes and instructions issued by traffic personnel. Emergency and essential-service vehicles will be given priority passage,” the post read.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) also announced that Metro train services will commence at 6 am on all lines on Sunday (September 13), to facilitate the smooth and timely movement of students appearing for examinations and the general public.

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“Early Resumption of Metro Services. To facilitate the smooth and timely movement of students appearing for examinations and the general public, Metro train services will commence at 06:00 AM on all lines on Sunday, 13th September 2026. Students and passengers are advised to plan their journey accordingly,” DMRC said in a post on X.

The advisories come as India hosts the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13. India's Chairship is guided by the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”, with a focus on development, sustainability and innovation.