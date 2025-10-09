BRS Claims KTR, Harish Rao Placed Under House Arrest Ahead of ‘Chalo Bus Bhavan’ Protest Against Bus Fare Hike

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Thursday alleged that Telangana Police had put its Working President KT Rama Rao and senior leader T Harish Rao under house arrest ahead of the party’s scheduled ‘Chalo Bus Bhavan’ protest in Hyderabad.

Sharing visuals from the locations, BRS claimed that heavy police forces have been deployed outside the residences of both the leaders in Hyderabad and Kokapet to prevent them from taking part in the demonstration.

‘All I Wanted Was to Ride an RTC Bus’: KTR

Taking to X, KTR expressed shock over the police action. He wrote, “All I wanted to do is board an RTC bus peacefully, travel to RTC MD office & submit a letter demanding roll back of steep hike in Bus ticket fares. Look at the number of police officers deployed right now outside my housing complex!! All to prevent one person from boarding a Bus?!"

He further hit out at the Revanth Reddy-led Telangana government. KTR suggested the administration to use same energy should to control rising crime rate in Hyderabad.

Protest Against RTC Fare Hike

The BRS, which had announced ‘Chalo Bus Bhavan’ protest opposing the recent hike in Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) fares, planned to march to the TGRTC Bhavan and submit a representation demanding a rollback today.

However, the party leaders alleged that police restricted their movements, citing the need to maintain law and order.

BRS Issues Statement