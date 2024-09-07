sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Sunita Williams | Manipur Attacks | Paralympics 2024 | US Elections | Muck in Mollywood | #JusticeforAbhaya |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • BSF Asks Bangladeshi Border Guard To Check Illegal Infiltration By Its Nationals

Published 01:05 IST, September 7th 2024

BSF Asks Bangladeshi Border Guard To Check Illegal Infiltration By Its Nationals

A total of 1,367 simultaneous coordinated patrolling were carried out jointly by BSF and BGB in vulnerable areas along India-Bangladesh border.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Bangladesh unrest
Students, other activists carry Bangladesh's national flag during a protest march in Dhaka (Representational image) | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

01:05 IST, September 7th 2024