September 7th 2024
BSF Asks Bangladeshi Border Guard To Check Illegal Infiltration By Its Nationals
A total of 1,367 simultaneous coordinated patrolling were carried out jointly by BSF and BGB in vulnerable areas along India-Bangladesh border.
Digital Desk
Students, other activists carry Bangladesh's national flag during a protest march in Dhaka (Representational image) | Image: AP
