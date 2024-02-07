Advertisement

Jammu: Security forces, acting on intelligence from BSF Kashmir, have arrested six Lashkar-e-Taiba associates and seized a significant cache of arms and ammunition during operations, as per reports on Saturday. Following the operation, as per reports, the joint forces successfully dismantled a cross-border terror module on the Line of Control.

Based on a specific intelligence provided by @BSF_Kashmir, Security Forces launched a joint ops and successfully busted a cross border terror module on the LC. Joint forces apprehended 6 LeT associates & seized a large cache of arms & ammunition during the Ops.@ChinarcorpsIA pic.twitter.com/gPgXQ15hYw — BSF Kashmir (@BSF_Kashmir) January 27, 2024

The arms confiscated by BSF include 30 Bore AK-shaped MP5s, likely made in Pakistan's Dera Ismail Khan.