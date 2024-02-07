Updated January 28th, 2024 at 10:36 IST
BSF Busts Lashkar-e-Taiba Module in Jammu, 6 Arrested, Weapons of Pakistani Origin Seized
Acting on intelligence from BSF Kashmir, joint forces arrested six LeT associates, seized arms, and dismantled a cross-border terror module on the LoC.
BSF Kashmir seized 30 Bore AK-shaped MP5s likely manufactured in Pakistan Dera Ismail Khan. | Image:BSF Jammu
Jammu: Security forces, acting on intelligence from BSF Kashmir, have arrested six Lashkar-e-Taiba associates and seized a significant cache of arms and ammunition during operations, as per reports on Saturday. Following the operation, as per reports, the joint forces successfully dismantled a cross-border terror module on the Line of Control.
The arms confiscated by BSF include 30 Bore AK-shaped MP5s, likely made in Pakistan's Dera Ismail Khan.
Published January 28th, 2024 at 08:59 IST
