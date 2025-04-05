BSF Foils Pakistani Infiltration Bid Along International Border in Jammu, Intruder Shot Dead

Updated April 5th 2025, 09:18 IST
Jammu: An infiltration attempt from Pakistan was thwarted by the alert Border Security Force (BSF) along the International Border (IB) in the Jammu region late Friday night. One Pakistani intruder was shot dead by BSF personnel in the Abdullian area of the RS Pura sector.
The troops detected suspicious movement near the IB during the intervening night of April 4 and 5. A lone individual was seen attempting to cross into Indian territory. Despite multiple warnings and warning shots fired by BSF personnel, the intruder continued to advance, prompting the troops to open fire and neutralise the threat.
The identity and motive of the intruder are currently being investigated.
(This is a breaking story. More details awaited)
