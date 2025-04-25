sb.scorecardresearch
Updated April 25th 2025, 18:00 IST

BSF Seizes Explosives Including 4.5 Kg RDX, Hand Grenades in Sahowal Near India-Pak Border

BSF and Punjab Police recovered a significant cache of arms and explosives from a field in Sahowal village near the India-Pakistan border in Amritsar.

Reported by: Radhika Dhawad
BSF Seizes Explosives Including 4.5 Kg RDX, Hand Grenades in Sahowal Near India-Pak Border | Image: Representational Image/Pixabay

Sahowal: Amid escalating tensions after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack and scaled-down retreat ceremonies at border posts like Attari and Suchetgarh, the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police, on Friday, recovered alarming quantities of arms and explosives from a field in Sahowal village near the India-Pakistan border in Amritsar.

The cache, which was discovered during harvesting of crops, included 4.5 kg of RDX, five hand grenades, five pistols, eight magazines, 220 rounds of ammunition, two batteries, and a remote control, all concealed in a large packet.

More details awaited.

Published April 25th 2025, 18:00 IST