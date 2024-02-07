Advertisement

New Delhi: Presenting Interim Budget 2024, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a housing scheme for deserving middle class to buy or build their own houses. The announcement is in line with the government’s 'Housing for All’ mission, which includes the ongoing Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban and the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Rural or Grameen schemes.

“Despite the challenges due to COVID, implementation of PM Awas Yojana Rural continued and we are close to achieving the target of 3 crore houses. 2 crore more houses will be taken up in the next 5 years to meet the requirement arising from an increase in the number of families”, Sitharaman said.

Advertisement

The Finance Minister also mentioned about rooftop solarisation to ensure one crore household free electricity of up to 300 units per month, leading to household savings of Rs 15,000-18,000 annually. She also asserted that the government will set up more medical colleges, utilising existing hospital infrastructure. Besides, utmost attention will be paid to the development of the eastern region and its people.