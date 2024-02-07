Updated February 1st, 2024 at 12:49 IST
'Buy Or Build': Sitharaman Announces New Housing Scheme For Middle Class | Key Points
New Housing Scheme For Middle Class: The announcement is in line with the government’s 'Housing for All’ mission.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
New Delhi: Presenting Interim Budget 2024, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a housing scheme for deserving middle class to buy or build their own houses. The announcement is in line with the government’s 'Housing for All’ mission, which includes the ongoing Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban and the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Rural or Grameen schemes.
“Despite the challenges due to COVID, implementation of PM Awas Yojana Rural continued and we are close to achieving the target of 3 crore houses. 2 crore more houses will be taken up in the next 5 years to meet the requirement arising from an increase in the number of families”, Sitharaman said.
Advertisement
The Finance Minister also mentioned about rooftop solarisation to ensure one crore household free electricity of up to 300 units per month, leading to household savings of Rs 15,000-18,000 annually. She also asserted that the government will set up more medical colleges, utilising existing hospital infrastructure. Besides, utmost attention will be paid to the development of the eastern region and its people.
Advertisement
Published February 1st, 2024 at 12:49 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.