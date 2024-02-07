Advertisement

New Delhi – Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday tabled the interim budget before the Lok Sabha. The Budget which came months before the country heads to General elections is the final budget of PM Modi's second term in office. While announcing how the Indian economy grew in the span of a few months, Sitharaman exclaimed that the 'Indian Economy is doing well". While the country waited with baited breaths to find out items that would now be cheaper, Sitharaman kept her speech concise and did not explicitly mention exactly how the prices of goods would be affected by the budget.

In her Thursday address, Sitharaman insisted that the government is working towards making India a developed nation by 2047. Presenting the interim Budget 2024-25, Sitharaman also said minimum support prices for 'Annadata' (farmers) have been increased periodically and appropriately. "We focus on outcomes and not outlays," Sitharaman said. The Finance Minister insisted that the government is focusing on addressing systemic inequalities. “Poor, women, youth and farmers are four castes for the government," Sitharaman remarked. With development in mind, here's a look at items that got cheaper with the announcement of interim budgets in the past.

List of Items that saw a dip in prices in the past

While it is yet to be determined what items will see a dip in prices following the announcement of the 2024-2025 budget, here's a look at a list of items that got cheaper immediately after the announcement of interim budgets in the past.

2023-24

TVs, smartphones, compressed gas, shrimp feed, lab-grown diamonds, machinery for manufacturing lithium-ion cells for EVs

2022-23

Imitation jewellery, computers, laptops, mobile phones, certain chemicals needed for petroleum refining, cut and polished diamonds and gems

2021-22

Gold, silver, leather products, nylon clothes, products made of iron, steel and copper

2019-20

This was the first budget delivered by Sitharaman after assuming the office of the Finance Minister.

The items that were cheaper following the announcement of the budget were affordable housing, set-top boxes, imported defence equipment, imported parts of EVs, camera modules, mobile phone chargers, imported raw materials for making artificial kidneys, imported wool fibre, and wool tops.

2018-2019

This was the last budget delivered by former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

The items that got cheaper were, raw cashew nuts, solar tempered glass, cochlear implant raw material, parts or accessories, ball screws, linear motion guides

2017-18

LED lamps, solar panels, printed circuit boards for mobiles, micro ATMs, finger-print machines, iris, rail travel, import of solar tempered glass and the import of fuel cell-based power generating systems.

2016-17

Footwear, solar lamps, routers, broadband modems, set-top boxes, hybrid EVs, affordable homes, digital video recorders, CCTV cameras, pension plans, microwave ovens and sanitary pads.

2015-16

Minerals like bituminous coal, ulexite ore and chemicals like liquefied butane and butyl acrylate, wind power generators, solar water heater systems, wafers for making IC modules for smart cards, agarbattis, pacemakers, ambulances, leather footwear priced over Rs 1,000, imported LCD/LED TV panels, mobiles and tablets, leather footwear.

2014-15

The first budget was presented by the PM Modi cabinet. Following is the list of goods that got cheaper:

Mobiles, computers, soaps, LCD TVs, diamonds and footwear.