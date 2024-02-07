Updated February 1st, 2024 at 14:21 IST
Budget 2024 Funny Memes: How Netizens Reacted to Sitharaman's Budget
In this article we have collected all the funny memes of the social media that people shared after the Budget 2024.
The Budget 2024 has been announced and twitter has filled with viral reactions. These posts from the users have come while the Finance Minister, Niramala Sitharaman was presenting the Budget for 2024-25. This year also Nirmala Sitharaman was in the Parliament with the red-coloured ‘bahi-khata’ style pouch, with the made-in-India tablet inside of it.
Budget 2024 Funny Memes:
It shows the importance of CA friends during the budget session.
Budget 2024 Funny Memes:
As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman allocated extra budget for the infrastructure development in Lakshadweep, memes started flowing on X.
Funny Budget 2024 Memes:
Amidst the Budget 2024, people are not forgetting the Paytm thing and have memes for this thing also.
Funny Budget 2024 Memes:
BCom students memes on the Budget 2024 are going on another level, and here is another one.
Budget 2024 Funny Memes:
Remember the famous ‘Utho Anarkali’ memes, it has taken another humorous way
Published February 1st, 2024 at 14:21 IST
