English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 1st, 2024 at 13:49 IST

Budget 2024: India-Middle East-Europe Corridor is a Gamechanger; Here's Why

The corridor will have a comprehensive infrastructure network, including a rail link, an electricity cable, a hydrogen pipeline, and a high-speed data cable.

Tanisha Rajput
India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor
Announcement of India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor in New Delhi | Image:Wikipedia
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday during her interim budget speech said that the recently unveiled 'India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) will be a 'strategic and economic game-changer' in the coming years for India.

She further reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on the corridor saying that it would soon become the basis of world trading for centuries.

Advertisement

Sitharaman said, "The recent India Middle East Europe economic corridor is a strategic and economic game changer for India and others. In the words of the Prime Minister, the corridor and I quote, the corridor will become the basis of world trade for hundreds of years to come and history will remember that this corridor was initiated on Indian soil."

“Global affairs are becoming more complex, globalisation is being redefined with reshoring, disruption and fragmentation of supply chains and competition for critical minerals and technologies. A new world order is emerging,” she added.

Advertisement

Furthermore, during her address at the Lok Sabha, the finance minister added that the vision for Viksit Bharat is that of a 'prosperous Bharat' in harmony with nature with modern infrastructure and providing opportunities for all citizens.

What is the project and when was it launched?

The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) project was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September 2023. It will involve India, West Asia, and Europe in the future.

This is a rail and shipping corridor, a part of the Partnership for Global Infrastructure Investment (PGII), a collaborative effort by G7 countries to fund infrastructure projects in developing nations. 

Advertisement

The corridor will have a comprehensive infrastructure network, including a rail link, an electricity cable, a hydrogen pipeline, and a high-speed data cable. 

As per the news agency AP, there are 3 major reasons for proposing this corridor. Firstly, it is expected to boost prosperity among the involved countries by enhancing the flow of energy and digital communications. Secondly, the project aims to address the ‘lack of infrastructure’ necessary for growth in the lower-and middle-income nations. And lastly, it is expected that this corridor will contribute to reducing tensions and insecurity in the Middle East, by providing a potential stabilising factor for the region.

Advertisement


 


 

Advertisement

Published February 1st, 2024 at 13:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

BudgetNirmala Sitharaman
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

11 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

12 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

12 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

12 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

12 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

14 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

17 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

18 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

18 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

18 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

18 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

20 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

21 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

21 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

21 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: K’taka Cong to Hold ‘Chalo Delhi’ Protest at Jantar Mantar Today

    India News27 minutes ago

  2. How to Challenge JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Answer Key? Step-by-Step Guide

    Education28 minutes ago

  3. Banking on loans? Experts advise rate comparison

    Business News29 minutes ago

  4. Aamir Khan Auditioned For THIS Role In Laapataa Ladies

    Entertainment34 minutes ago

  5. ED Raids Premises Linked to Uttarakhand Cong Leader Harak Singh Rawat

    India News37 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement