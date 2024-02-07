English
Updated February 1st, 2024 at 08:23 IST

Budget 2024 LIVE Streaming: When And Where to Watch Nirmala Sitharaman's Speech

Budget 2024 LIVE Streaming: Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for FY 2024–25 on February 1. Here's when and where to watch.

Union Budget 2024 LIVE Streaming
Union Budget 2024 LIVE Streaming | Image:Republic TV
Budget 2024 LIVE Streaming: All eyes are set on Parliament as Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Interim Budget for FY 2024–25 on February 1, Thursday. With this Sitharaman is set to achieve a significant milestone by presenting her sixth budget. This includes five annual budgets and one interim budget, placing her on par with former Prime Minister Morarji Desai in terms of the number of budgets delivered. With 2024 being an election year, the Finance Minister is scheduled to present the interim budget at 11:00 AM. The comprehensive Union Budget is slated to be presented once more in July, either by the re-elected or a newly elected government.  

Budget 2024 LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Sitharaman's Speech?

Republic World will broadcast the session live on both television and its official YouTube channels. People can also track real-time updates and documents through the Union Budget Web Portal: http://www.indiabudget.gov.in, which is accessible in both English and Hindi.  

BUDGET 2024 LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch

Republic World LIVE TV: https://www.republicworld.com/livetv/

R Bharat LIVE TV: https://www.republicbharat.com/livetv/

Republic Business Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@RepublicWorld

R Bharat Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/RepublicTVBharat

Besides, Republic Business will also be running a live blog where users will get updates in real time. You can track the fastest and latest update on our English Website: https://www.republicworld.com/

Besides, all the Union Budget documents, including the Annual Financial Statement (commonly known as Budget), Demand for Grants (DG), Finance Bill, as prescribed by the Constitution, will be available on the "Union Budget Mobile App" for hassle-free access of budget documents by Members of Parliament (MPs) and people.

The app is bilingual (English & Hindi) and will be available on both Android and iOS platforms. The App can also be downloaded from the Union Budget Web Portal (www.indiabudget.gov.in). The Budget documents will be available on the Mobile App after the completion of the Budget Speech by the Union Finance Minister in Parliament.  The budget session began on January 31 and would conclude on February 9. This will be the last session of Parliament before the Lok Sabha elections

Published January 31st, 2024 at 21:30 IST

