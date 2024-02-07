Budget 2024 | What FM Nirmala Sitharaman Announced for Aviation Sector: Key Points

Advertisement

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday presented the Interim Budget for the Financial Year 2024-2025. A major highlight of Sitharaman's speech was the ambitious plan for the aviation sector. Addressing the parliamentarians, FM Sitharaman stated, "The aviation sector is set for a transformative leap forward. We have successfully doubled the number of airports in the country, fostering increased connectivity and accessibility." Further, the finance minister emphasized the government's commitment to enhancing air connectivity to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, ensuring that the benefits of air travel extend beyond metropolitan areas. “This move is expected to stimulate economic development in smaller cities and towns,” FM Sitharaman said.

“In the full budget in July, our Government will present a detailed roadmap for our pursuit of Viksit Bharat,” FM Sitharaman added.

In a bid to bolster urban transportation, the Finance Minister also announced a substantial expansion of metro train networks across key cities. The expansion aims to alleviate congestion, enhance public transportation, and promote sustainable urban development.

The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhawan before her Budget 2024 speech at the parliament.

During the 2024 Budget, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman informed that poor have become empowered from partners in the nations' growth story, which has helped proliferate the government assistance ability.

"25 crore people have been freed from multidimensional poverty," she said.

In another pertinent announcement, she said, "Direct Benefit Transfer of 34 lakh crore using PM Jan-Dhan Yojana accounts was undertaken, which resulted in over 2 lakh crore savings for the government."

"This infused more funds for the benefit of the country's poor section," she said.

Highlighting the government's approach, Nirmala said, “Saturation approach has helped in covering all people and achieving social justice, reducing corruption, prevents nepotism, and infuse transparency.”

The Union Minister also mentioned that, "Food worries were eliminated for 80 crore people, through minimum price support (MSP) aimed at providing basic needs."



