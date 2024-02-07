Advertisement

New Delhi: As Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gets ready to present her sixth budget in a row, she donned a cream and blue tussar sari with a broad border with intricate floral patterns. She paired it with a matching blouse with a thin blue border. The Finance Minister opted for a traditional sari on the Budget 2024 day, which will be presented today at 11 am in the new Parliament.

Sitharaman posed for photo-ops with senior officials in front of the Finance Ministry with a red digital tablet in her hand.

Sitharaman, who took charge as the Finance Minister in 2019, has been lending support to handwoven fabrics through her sartorial choices and has been promoting traditional handlooms over the years.

Union Budget 2023

Last year, Sitharaman wore a traditional temple border red sari with black border and intricate golden work. A Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka, in 2023, the Finance Minister had worn handwoven ‘Ilkal’ silk sari with traditional ‘Kasuti’ work from Karnataka’s Dharwad region.

Union Budget 2022

For Union Budget 2022, Sitharaman donned a rust and maroon handloom sari. It was a Bomkai saree typically made in Sonepur district of Odisha.

Union Budget 2021

Sitharaman wore a red and off-white silk Pochampally sari with ikat patterns around the pallu and a green border. Pochampally ikat is traditionally made in Bhoodan Pochampally, in Telangana.

Union Budget 2020

In 2020, Sitharaman opted for a bright yellow-gold silk sari. The yellow colour is believed to be a sacred colour, which stands for prosperity.

Union Budget 2019

For her first Budget presentation in 2019, Sitharaman wore a simple pink Mangalgiri sari with a gold border. Sitharaman also ditched the colonial tradition of bringing ledger papers in a briefcase and carried the Budget documents in a traditional 'bahi khata'.