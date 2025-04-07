Bulldozer Steals the Show at Ram Navami Rally in West Bengal, Netizens Call It 'Tribute To Yogi's Zero-tolerance Policy'

Updated April 7th 2025, 08:00 IST
Paschim Medinipur: Bulldozer became the unexpected centre of attention during Ram Navami celebrations at Chandrakona in West Bengal’s Paschim Medinipur district.
Inspired by the ‘bulldozer model’ popularised by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, youth participating in the Ram Navami procession rode the earthmover as a symbolic tribute to decisive and strong governance.
Decked in saffron flags, the bulldozer was paraded alongside devotees, drawing cheers from onlookers and becoming a viral moment on social media. Netizens called it gesture to hail Yogi Adityanath’s ‘zero tolerance’ approach to maintain law and order.
The bulldozer marching at Ram Navami procession also received criticism from the netizens. “Which chapter of Ramayana mentions the use of JCBs and bulldozers?,” asked X user Sourav. Another user asked how justified it is to allow a earthmover to be a part of religious rally.
