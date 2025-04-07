Bulldozer Steals the Show at Ram Navami Rally in West Bengal, Netizens Call It 'Tribute To Yogi's Zero-tolerance Policy'

Paschim Medinipur: Bulldozer became the unexpected centre of attention during Ram Navami celebrations at Chandrakona in West Bengal’s Paschim Medinipur district.

Inspired by the ‘bulldozer model’ popularised by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, youth participating in the Ram Navami procession rode the earthmover as a symbolic tribute to decisive and strong governance.

Decked in saffron flags, the bulldozer was paraded alongside devotees, drawing cheers from onlookers and becoming a viral moment on social media. Netizens called it gesture to hail Yogi Adityanath’s ‘zero tolerance’ approach to maintain law and order.