Dehradun Shocker: Woman Locked In Toilet For Months, Fed Raw Rice, Assaulted On Private Parts By In-Laws

Dehradun: A disturbing case of alleged domestic violence has emerged from Uttarakhand's Dehradun, where a woman was reportedly locked inside a room and toilet for nearly 10 months and tortured by her in-laws. A case has been registered at Selakui Police Station based on a complaint filed by the woman’s father.

The woman’s husband, identified as Rahul Khanduri, and his parents have been named as accused in the case. According to the complaint, the in-laws also used to attack the woman with pipes, chairs, rods and other items.

The 32-year-old woman was allegedly also assaulted by her in-laws with bottles and sticks on her private parts. Further, it has also been alleged that during her confinement, the woman was merely fed raw rice, onions and chilies.

The woman got married to Rahul two years ago and gave birth to twins in 2025. She was living with her in-laws in Dehradun while her husband worked as a teacher in a Kendriya Vidyalaya in Delhi.

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Her father alleged that since July last year, his daughter was kept confined to a room and toilet for long hours and was not allowed to meet or speak to her family. He claimed that whenever the family tried to contact her, the in-laws would say she was sleeping or taking a bath.

The father alleged that the woman’s husband assaulted her whenever he came home on leave and neglected her well-being. He also claimed that the family was not allowed to meet the woman or her children, and that the accused threatened to kill her.

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Police have registered a case and started investigating the allegations. Further details are awaited.

This comes just days after former Miss Pune Twisha Sharma was found hanging at her matrimonial home under mysterious circumstances. While earlier it was suspected to be a case of suicide, later allegations of abuse were leveled on her husband and her in-laws as injury marks were found on her body.