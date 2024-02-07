English
Burnt With Hot Tongs, Forced to Strip: Indore Orphan Home For Minor Girls Under Lens

An orphan facility in Indore is under scrutiny following reports of severe mistreatment, including incidents of individuals being burned with hot tongs.

Radhika Dhawad
Harassed Housekeeping staff speaks up
Representational Image | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Indore: An orphan facility in Madhya Pradesh's Indore is under scrutiny following reports of severe mistreatment, including incidents of individuals being burned with hot tongs, forced to inhale chilli smoke, and subjected to forced starvation. 

Not just this, the minors were reportedly made to strip in the orphanage run by the Vatsalyapuram Jain Trust, which manages at least 13 such hostels across India. 

These disturbing revelations have raised concerns about the well-being and safety of the residents in the orphanage's care. Investigations by the MP cops into these allegations are currently underway to address the reported instances of abuse and ensure the protection of those residing in the facility. The incident came to light following a surprise inspection conducted by an inspection team from the state Women and Child Welfare Department.

Child Welfare Committee (CWC) Chairperson Pallavi Porwal told a publication that they had formulated a team on orders of the district collector and received inputs that the said orphanage was abusing children.

In response to the complaint filed by the inspection team, an FIR has been registered at the local police station in Indore. However, as of now, no arrests have been made in connection with the case.

CWC member Sangeeta Chaudhary said there were 25 girls registered at the orphanage and 21 were present on the day of the raid. She said that out of the 21 individuals, only three were residents of Madhya Pradesh, while the rest hailed from Gujarat, Odisha, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan. 

She added that the lack of security at the gates and the absence of a visitors' register were notable concerns at the facility. Although the facility officials initially asserted that it was an orphanage, later, parents of the children reportedly appeared.

The trust has filed a writ petition in the Madhya Pradesh High Court, seeking custody of the 21 minor children and urging the court to instruct the Indore administration to unseal the hostel. During the court hearing, parents of some of the children also attended, claiming that government authorities had unlawfully taken away their children.

