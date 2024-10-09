sb.scorecardresearch
  Bus Carrying Women for 'Ladki Bahin' Event Plunges Into Gorge in Maharashtra, Injuring 20

Published 21:19 IST, October 9th 2024

Bus Carrying Women for ‘Ladki Bahin’ Event Plunges Into Gorge in Maharashtra, Injuring 20

Twelve injured women were rushed to the sub-district hospital in Mangaon. The others were taken to the primary hospital in Goregaon in Raigad district.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Republic world breaking news
Image: Republic world breaking news
