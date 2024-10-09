Published 21:19 IST, October 9th 2024
Bus Carrying Women for ‘Ladki Bahin’ Event Plunges Into Gorge in Maharashtra, Injuring 20
Twelve injured women were rushed to the sub-district hospital in Mangaon. The others were taken to the primary hospital in Goregaon in Raigad district.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Bus Carrying Women for ‘Ladki Bahin’ Event Plunges Into Gorge in Maharashtra, Injuring 20 | Image: Republic world breaking news
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
21:19 IST, October 9th 2024