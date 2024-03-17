Advertisement

Ahmedabad: As many as 18 Hindu refugees from Pakistan in Ahmedabad were granted Indian citizenship during a camp with Gujarat minister Harsh Sanghavi present. This development comes after the Centre notified implementation of CAA.

On Saturday, at the camp organised at the district collector's office, Sanghavi conferred Indian citizenship to these 18 individuals.

Sharing the news on X, Sanhgvi posted pictures of the refugees. His post read, "Where there is gold on every branch" bird nests That India is my country. Citizens of the Indian community who shifted to Ahmedabad district several years ago due to some reason were today given "Citizenship Cards" of India. We all Indians are one, and our unity is our strength.

"जहाँ डाल डाल पर सोने की

चिड़िया करती है बसेरा

वो भारत देश है मेरा"



अहमदाबाद जिले में किसी कारणवश कई वर्षो पूर्व स्थानांतरित हुए भारतीय समुदाय के नागरिकों को आज भारत का "नागरिकता पत्र" प्रदान किया गया।



हम सभी भारतवासी एक है, और हमारी एकता ही हमारी शक्ति है। pic.twitter.com/ZIoBujMzCv — Harsh Sanghavi (Modi ka Parivar) (@sanghaviharsh) August 22, 2022

He said, "It is expected that all of you will be determined to participate in the development journey of the country," adding that both central and state governments are committed to bringing all those who have obtained Indian citizenship to the society's mainstream.

He further urged them to work together to realise the dream of a 'new India.'

Sanghavi emphasised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have made special efforts for the suffering minorities of Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh to get Indian citizenship easily and quickly.