Updated March 17th, 2024 at 10:21 IST

18 Hindu Refugees From Pakistan Get Indian Citizenship After CAA Implementation in Gujarat

On Saturday, at the camp organised at the district collector's office, Sanghavi conferred Indian citizenship to these 18 individuals.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Refugees were granted Indian citizenship during a camp with Gujarat minister Harsh Sanghavi present.
Refugees were granted Indian citizenship during a camp with Gujarat minister Harsh Sanghavi present. | Image:Harsh Sanghvi/ X
Ahmedabad: As many as 18 Hindu refugees from Pakistan in Ahmedabad were granted Indian citizenship during a camp with Gujarat minister Harsh Sanghavi present. This development comes after the Centre notified implementation of CAA.

Sharing the news on X, Sanhgvi posted pictures of the refugees. His post read, "Where there is gold on every branch" bird nests That India is my country. Citizens of the Indian community who shifted to Ahmedabad district several years ago due to some reason were today given "Citizenship Cards" of India. We all Indians are one, and our unity is our strength.

He said, "It is expected that all of you will be determined to participate in the development journey of the country," adding that both central and state governments are committed to bringing all those who have obtained Indian citizenship to the society's mainstream.

He further urged them to work together to realise the dream of a 'new India.'

Sanghavi emphasised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have made special efforts for the suffering minorities of Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh to get Indian citizenship easily and quickly.

Published March 17th, 2024 at 10:15 IST

