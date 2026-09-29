Calcutta High Court Grants Interim Bail to Congress Candidate Milan Pradhan for Nandigram Bypoll

Kolkata: In a significant legal development ahead of the West Bengal by-elections, the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday granted interim bail to Milan Pradhan, the Congress candidate for the Nandigram Assembly constituency.

The order allows Pradhan to leave custody and lead his electoral campaign through October 21.

A single-judge bench presided over by Justice Tirthankar Ghosh issued the interim relief across six criminal cases registered against Pradhan in the Nandigram and Khejuri police stations.

As part of the conditions for his release, the court directed Pradhan to furnish a bail bond of ₹20,000 in each of the six cases.

Advertisement

Under the terms specified by the bench, he is required to surrender before the lower court on October 21, following the conclusion of the election process.

Pradhan was arrested by police on September 18, shortly after completing the formal submission of his nomination papers for the high-profile constituency.

Advertisement

The criminal cases pending against him—which include charges of murder, attempt to murder, and violations under the Arms Act—date back to 2007 during the anti-land acquisition movement in Nandigram.

During the court proceedings, counsel representing Pradhan submitted that the state law enforcement had revived decades-old cases to execute his arrest only after he officially emerged as a contestant.

While the state prosecution vehemently opposed the bail plea on grounds of the gravity of the offences, the court noted the timing of his arrest post-nomination and observed that interim relief was warranted to ensure a level playing field for his candidacy.

The ruling clears the legal hurdle for Pradhan to join active ground campaigning in Nandigram, long considered one of the state's most fiercely contested political arenas.