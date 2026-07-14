'Call Back In 10 Minutes': Rajasthan Health Minister Khimsar Dodges Accountability on 18 Maternal Deaths, Cites He Is 'Unwell'

New Delhi: Despite three months passing since Rajasthan began documenting clusters of maternal deaths in state-run hospitals, the government is yet to provide an explanation for the 18 fatalities reported across five districts since May.

Amid the row, Health and Medical Education Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar described the fatalities as a "mystery," underscoring the government's continued inability to pinpoint a cause, even after conducting various expert investigations and filing multiple inquiry reports.

'Deaths are happening in clusters ... It is a type of mystery," Khimsar said. "The reason (behind them) has not been ascertained yet. We are taking help from experts, and if needed, we will take help from outside," he added, as per reports.

Minister Faces Backlash

The Minister did not stop there as he sparked new controversy for his dismissive reaction when questioned about the deaths of 18 new mothers in state-run hospitals. When pressed for accountability by Republic Media, the minister avoided an on-camera response, laughing at the inquiry and remarking, "The rest after the break."

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Additionally, when previously approached, the minister dodged further questioning by claiming he was feeling unwell and asking for a callback. This insensitive handling of such a tragic and sensitive issue has drawn sharp criticism and raised urgent questions regarding the government's accountability.

Reports submitted

Meanwhile, expert committees from AIIMS Jodhpur, SMS Medical College in Jaipur, Dr. S.N. Medical College in Jodhpur, and S.P. Medical College in Bikaner have all submitted reports regarding these deaths at government facilities, many of which occurred following caesarean sections.

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Despite this, the health department is yet to disclose the findings or officially confirm a cause of death. These 18 fatalities have occurred across government hospitals in the Kota, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Bhilwara, and Banswara districts.

No reason behind fatalities

Between July 5 and July 10, the situation intensified with nine fatalities occurring across hospitals in Bhilwara and Banswara. While Minister Khimsar initially attributed the deaths to summer-related dehydration, the continuation of fatalities into the monsoon season has invalidated that theory, leaving the actual cause unknown.

Regarding concerns over medication, the minister dismissed the possibility of significant drug issues, stating that tests showed no signs of microbial contamination. He also refused to take immediate disciplinary action against hospital leadership, noting that evidence is required before removing superintendents or principals.