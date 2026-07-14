Road Rage Horror In Indore: Bike-Borne Youths Attack Couple's Car, Smash Windshield; 2 Arrested

New Delhi: A routine drive turned into a terrifying ordeal for an Indore businessman and his wife after a road rage incident escalated into a violent attack in the city's Raoji Bazar area. The shocking episode, which was caught on camera by the couple, has since gone viral on social media.

The incident took place in the Tamboli Bakhal area under the Raoji Bazar police station limits. According to police, businessman Piyush Manwani was driving with his wife when two youths on a motorcycle allegedly overtook their car aggressively. The bike reportedly sideswiped the vehicle after cutting across its path, triggering a confrontation.

When Manwani stopped to question them, the situation quickly spiralled out of control. The pillion rider allegedly began abusing the couple before smashing a bottle against the car's window. During the attack, one of the accused also climbed onto the bonnet of the vehicle and repeatedly struck the windshield and windows, causing extensive damage while the couple remained inside.

The terrified couple recorded the entire incident on their mobile phone. The video, showing the accused vandalising the car in broad daylight, has gone viral, sparking outrage online.

Advertisement

Raoji Bazar SHO Umesh Yadav said the accused were identified and taken into custody soon after the incident.

"Businessman Piyush Manwani was travelling in his car with his wife. Two youths on a motorcycle overtook them and struck the car. When he stopped the vehicle, the pillion rider abused him and hit the car's window with a bottle. Both accused have been arrested and are being interrogated," the SHO said.

Advertisement